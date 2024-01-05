Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,775 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 77,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $51.29.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

