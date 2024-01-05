Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,550 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Corning were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $6,025,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.51. 1,703,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,467. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

