Buffington Mohr McNeal Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Newmont were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

