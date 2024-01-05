Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. 34,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.27 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $45.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

