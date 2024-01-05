Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.04 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 208.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

