Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.42. 123,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.16. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $229.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

