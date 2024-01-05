Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.24 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $30,138,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Crown Castle by 0.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 145,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 16.3% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 60.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 8.3% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.08. 701,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

