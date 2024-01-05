Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,522,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.8% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average of $127.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $161.99.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

