Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $647,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDO remained flat at $25.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 481,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

