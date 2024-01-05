Buffington Mohr McNeal Increases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IDEX by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in IDEX by 76,485.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,437,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,259. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.06 and its 200-day moving average is $209.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.