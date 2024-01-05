Buffington Mohr McNeal Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,943 shares of company stock worth $9,993,761. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.69. The stock had a trading volume of 742,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,247. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

