Buffington Mohr McNeal Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.32. 86,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.81 and its 200-day moving average is $180.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.98 and a 52-week high of $207.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.