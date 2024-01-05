Buffington Mohr McNeal Lowers Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,706 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 406.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SLQD remained flat at $49.04 during midday trading on Friday. 130,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,252. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $49.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1367 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.