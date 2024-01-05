Buffington Mohr McNeal Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 2.0 %

BAC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,590,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,335,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $272.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.