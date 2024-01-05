Buffington Mohr McNeal Makes New $4.78 Million Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 1.1% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 1.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 541,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 332,679 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,635,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 235,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 59,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 378,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDV remained flat at $21.44 during midday trading on Friday. 38,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,230. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

