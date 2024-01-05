Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 1,657 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.11. 15,500,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,298,420. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $168.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

