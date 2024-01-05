Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 3,200 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 119.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,710 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,786 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.95. 2,517,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

