Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 3,268 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,398 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 1.1% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.2 %

FCX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.46. 3,234,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,552,497. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

