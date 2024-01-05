Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 390 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $244,998,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. 1,789,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

