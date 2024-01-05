Buffington Mohr McNeal Raises Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,274,000 after buying an additional 105,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,762,000 after buying an additional 111,296 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,951,000 after buying an additional 91,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.86. 81,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,128. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.57.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IDA. UBS Group began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDA

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.