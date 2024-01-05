Buffington Mohr McNeal Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 73,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.98. 2,280,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,325,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average is $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

