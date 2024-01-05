Buffington Mohr McNeal Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,377,000 after purchasing an additional 87,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.64. 24,814,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,287,047. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.05.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.