Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 1,192 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.00. 2,839,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

