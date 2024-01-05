Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 2,535 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VBR stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.99. The stock had a trading volume of 194,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,643. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

