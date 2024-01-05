Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 350 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in First Solar were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in First Solar by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 785 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 78.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,294 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 46.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,686 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.49. The stock had a trading volume of 581,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,968. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average of $171.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

