Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 406 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.10. 158,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,354. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $201.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

