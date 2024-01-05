Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 436 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 2.1% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in United Rentals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in United Rentals by 42.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $5,473,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $543.01. 299,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,127. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $497.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.88. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $585.50.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.92.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

