Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 45,544 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,544 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 0.79% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 193.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 158,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 126,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 864.3% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 64,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 57,539 shares in the last quarter.

IBDR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.83. 267,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

