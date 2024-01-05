Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 670 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.63. The stock had a trading volume of 657,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,796. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $153.89 and a one year high of $238.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.