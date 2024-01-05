Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 750 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $10,166,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 49.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 64,914 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,987. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

