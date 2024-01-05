Buffington Mohr McNeal Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 236,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 1.25% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $259,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $577,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 106,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,803. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

