Buffington Mohr McNeal Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GREI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GREI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 5.50% of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 63,117 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 319. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $37.20.

The Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (GREI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in global real estate and infrastructure companies. GREI was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

