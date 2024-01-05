Buffington Mohr McNeal Trims Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Robert Half by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

NYSE RHI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.03. The company had a trading volume of 354,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,713. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.58. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

