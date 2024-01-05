Buffington Mohr McNeal Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 29,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 57,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.04. 1,198,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.