Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.49. 359,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,897. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.14. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $171.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

