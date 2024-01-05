Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.86.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $157.27 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $171.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

