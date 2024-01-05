Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 59.96 and last traded at 60.19. Approximately 20,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 17,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at 62.76.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of 52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of 52.60.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter worth $21,445,000. Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $16,376,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,415,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,490,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,062,000. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.