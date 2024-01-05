C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners lowered its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in C3.ai were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 375.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 8,111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AI opened at $27.88 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,172.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $225,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AI

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.