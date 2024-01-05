Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CADE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Cadence Bank stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. 483,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,373. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

