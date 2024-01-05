Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.006.

Cal-Maine Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 60.0% annually over the last three years. Cal-Maine Foods has a payout ratio of 1.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $57.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $61.91.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

