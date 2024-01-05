Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.006.

Cal-Maine Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 60.0% annually over the last three years. Cal-Maine Foods has a payout ratio of 1.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $57.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $61.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cal-Maine Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 45.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 330.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 62.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.