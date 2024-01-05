Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Up 4.5%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.99. 1,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.09 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

