Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,408 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,555 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,931,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $212.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.55. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $176.69 and a 12-month high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

