Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) to Hold

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DH. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $14.03.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. The firm had revenue of $65.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 524,908 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after buying an additional 314,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

