Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $135.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Canadian National Railway traded as high as $127.15 and last traded at $126.59, with a volume of 243771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.81.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNI. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.89.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,162,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after buying an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,513,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,396,000 after buying an additional 75,087 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,713,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.