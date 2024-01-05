Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $168.99

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$168.99 and last traded at C$168.79, with a volume of 134167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$168.05.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$166.47.

The company has a market capitalization of C$108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$158.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$154.76.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0928086 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

