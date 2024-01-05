Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Sets New 1-Year High at $134.07

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $134.07 and last traded at $134.01, with a volume of 927348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after buying an additional 585,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after acquiring an additional 134,252 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

