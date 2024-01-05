Capital One Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 12,353 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,636 put options.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of COF traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.76. 1,054,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.26. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $134.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.28.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

