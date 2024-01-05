Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAPR. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

CAPR stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $163.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.92.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 208.15% and a negative return on equity of 617.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

