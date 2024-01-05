Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Shares Down 3.2%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carbios SAS in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

About Carbios SAS

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

